3 children rescued from forced labour in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Three minors could have been forced into child labour in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district but were rescued, thanks to authorities who came to their aid in the nick of time, officials said Friday. The district rescue team constituted under the Child Labour Act conducted a spot inspection of Birma Pull and adjoining areas, they said. During the inspection, the team rescued a minor child from Chopra Shop area and two other children from Birma Pull area of the district, they added. The rescued children were then produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further rehabilitation process, they said. Action has been initiated by the labour department against the accused, they added. The rescue team has been constituted by the district development commissioner and comprises officials from various departments. PTI AB MAZ CK