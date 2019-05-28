3 children reunited with families in Karkardooma, Dilshad Colony areas

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Three children, who went missing, were rescued from Delhi's Kakardooma and Dilshad Colony areas by PCR personnel and reunited with their families, police officials said Tuesday. Siblings Gaurav (5) and Aadi (4) were found wandering near the Kakardooma Metro Station on Monday and the third child, a three-year-old girl, was found at a street in Dilshad Colony. Gaurav and Aadi were spotted by two policemen near the metro station around 7 pm on Monday and the children told them that they had lost their way back home, a senior officer said, adding that the minors were apparently distraught and confused.They were immediately taken to the Anand Vihar police station, police said.But, when the policemen were passing through the Saini Enclave market area, they saw some people gathered there, the officer said. On verification, it was found that Montu was their father and he was looking for them.The children were handed over to him, police said. In Dilshad Colony, police received information around 5.40 am Tuesday about a three-year-old girl wandering alone in a street near Mrignayani Chowk. Police rushed to the spot and found the girl there. The girl could not speak properly and only signalled in a particular direction. Police took the girl in that direction and after some time, they traced her parents who were searching for her. She was handed over to her father Mohammad Zuwer, a resident of New Seema Puri, police added. PTI NIT NIT ANBANB