3 commit suicide by jumping into water body in Rajasthan

Barmer, Jul 16 (PTI) An 18-year old boy, along with his cousin and sister-in-law, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water body in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said Tuesday. Preliminary investigation revealed that Punmaram was in a relationship with his cousin Avli (18) and her sister-in-law Deu (22), Jetha Ram, the SHO of Sindhari police station said. They tied themselves together with a piece of cloth and jumped into a water body on Monday night, he said. "They all went missing from their homes at 10 pm last night. When family members searched for them, their bodies were seen in the water body," he said. Avli and her sister-in-law Deu lived together, while Punmaram lived in a separate house, the SHO said. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, he added. PTI SDA SNESNE