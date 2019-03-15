3 Cong MLAs booked after rape allegations by Kerala solar scam accused

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Kerala Police has filed an FIR against three Congress legislators, who are also Lok Sabha ticket hopefuls, over complaints of sexual exploitation and rape by a prime accused in the multi-crore 'solar scam'.One of legislators said the FIR was a ploy to dent his image ahead of the general elections.In the FIR filed on March 12, Congress MLA from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, MLAs and former state ministers Adoor Prakash and A P Anil Kumar have been charged with rape and outraging modesty of the complainant, a top police official told PTI.The woman and her co-accused had allegedly duped several investors of crores of rupees by offering to set up solar panel units for them.The BJP had earlier described the solar scam as the "biggest sex-cum-bribe" scandal that has "shocked" the nation.In a letter to the then city police commissioner on July 19, 2013, the woman had levelled charges of sexual misconduct and corruption against several Congress and UDF leaders, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy, some of his ministers and two former Union ministers.The FIR has been filed in a special court in Ernakulam district set up to fast track cases against legislators.Eden's name is in the reckoning for the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat, while Prakash is being considered for either Attingal or Alappuzha constituency.Eden told media that the FIR was a ploy to tarnish his image ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.Adoor Prakash and A P Anil Kumar were not immediately available for comments.The Kerala High Court had on March 11 dismissed a plea seeking expeditious probe against Chandy in connection with the case. PTI RRT SNE TIRTIR