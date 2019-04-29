3 cops booked, sent to police lines for 'implicating' man in false rape case

Ghaziabad, Apr 29 (PTI) A sub-inspector and two constables were sent to the police lines and booked for allegedly implicating a man in a false rape case, officials here said Monday. DIG Upendra Agarwal said he had received a complaint from Nawab Ali Saifi (54), in which he alleged that the Indira Puri police post in-charge along with two constables and two property dealers had implicated him in the false rape case to extort money and tarnish his reputation. An investigation was initiated and the policemen were found guilty, the DIG said. An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 384, 504, 506 and section 7 and 15 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against Chowki in-charge SI Ashutosh Tarar, constables Vijay Kumar Sharma and Javed, and two property dealers Rakesh Khurana and Parvinder. All three policemen have been shifted to the police lines as a punishment posting Agarwal said. The case will be investigated by deputy superintendent of police of Loni and further action will be taken on that basis, the DIG added. PTI CORR CK