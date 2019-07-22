3 cops sent to police lines for 'thrashing' truck diver, family

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) An ASI and two head constables were sent to the police lines on Monday for allegedly thrashing a truck driver and his family members on the suspicion of liquor smuggling in Rajasthan's Barmer district, an official said. The policemen have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Luna Ram and head constables Ghamanda Ram and Mohan Ram. They had been sent to the police lines following an assurance of an impartial investigation into the case, Barmer SP Shivraj Meena said. On Saturday, the policemen had allegedly thrashed truck driver Narsingaram, his wife and children on the suspicion of liquor smuggling at the Sadar police station. They were released on Sunday. Villagers had protested against police, demanding action against the accused. They had also presented a memorandum in this regard to the DC and the SP after which the accused policemen were sent to the police lines. PTI CORR AG RDKRDKRDK