3 cops suspended after drug peddlar escapes from custody in J-K

Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) Three policemen were suspended Tuesday after a drug peddlar escaped from custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. Those suspended included a sub-inspector, a SPO and a constable, they said. Two people were arrested after police seized 90 kg of poppy from a truck, which was on its way to Punjab from Srinagar, in Sallan area, SSP Kathua Shridhar Patil said. Sagar Singh (driver) and Harjeet Singh, both residents of Ludhiana in Punjab, were arrested and a case was registered against them, he said. One of the two accused persons gave police the slip on Tuesday when the two were being taken to a court in Hira Nagar, the SSP said. PTI AB SNESNE