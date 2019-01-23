3 cops suspended after undertrial admitted in UP hospital flees from police custody

Balrampur (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Three policemen were suspended after an undertrial admitted in King George's Medial University (KGMU), Lucknow fled from custody, police said Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said Vivek Tiwari, who was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Renu, on April 13 last year, fled from the hospital on Tuesday where he was admitted. Constables Arvind Kumar, Rajiv Sahu and Sanjay Yadav, who were accompanying Tiwari from Balrampur, were suspended for dereliction of duty, the SP said. A manhunt was launched to nab the accused. PTI CORR ABN AAR