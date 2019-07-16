3-day campaign in Delhi against malaria, dengue

New Delhi, July 16 (PTI ) The Union Health Ministry will launch a campaign in Delhi to sensitise and mobilise people on measures for prevention and control of vector borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.The three-day campaign, which will start on Wednesday, is aimed at making the community a partner to check vector and mosquito breeding across the national capital, said Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister."It is going to be a people's movement in Delhi through active involvement of people's representatives, officers from central government, Delhi government, all three Delhi municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, Railways and Cantonment Board and other stakeholders to combat malaria, dengue and chikungunya," Vardhan said."With collective effort and people's active participation, it is easy to ensure that before the monsoon we make our neighbourhoods and various premises free of mosquitoes," he added.This is probably the first time that the centre, state and local bodies will converge in their efforts to mobilise the community for a public health activity, Vardhan said."A total of 286 ward-wise teams (in all 272 municipal wards and 14 locations of NDMC) have been constituted with 20-25 members per team including officers of the municipal corporations along with officers from central government and government of Delhi," Vardhan said.As a part of the exercise, teams will visit residential areas, schools, hospitals and markets in the national capital and sensitise people on prevention and control of such diseases. PTI PLB SOMSOM