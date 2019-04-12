3 dead, 19 injured in road accident in UP

Balrampur (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Three pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured when two tractor-trolleys dashed against each other on the Balrampur-Tulsipur road here Friday, police said. The pilgrims were on their way to pay obeisance at Tulsipur Devi Patan temple when the accident took place due to overtaking by the tractors, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arvind Misra said. In the accident, Gangajali (65), Ram Ujari (60) and Urehi (62) died on the spot, he said. The injured were admitted to the district hospital where seven of them are stated to be in serious condition, the ASP added. PTI COR SAB MAZ CK