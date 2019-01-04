3 dead after car falls into gorge in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) Three persons died and another was injured when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said Friday. The incident occurred near Chanju Chowk in Churah area on Thursday night and, prima facie, it appears to be a case of rash and negligent driving, said Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika Bhutungru. Three occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, while the driver, Gian Singh, sustained injuries. The deceased have been identified as Upendra, Tek Chand and Bittu, the SP said. A case has been registered against the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering life), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, she added. PTI DJI MAZHMB