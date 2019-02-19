3 dead after unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle in UP's Hardoi

(Eds: Fixes a typo in para 3) Hardoi (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Three men were killed Tuesday after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the district, police said. Rajendra (45), Mansaram (40) and M Ram (38) were killed on the spot in the mishap that took place in Baghauli village of Hardoi district in the early hours, they said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. The matter is being probed and efforts are on to identify the vehicle which hit the motorcycle, they said. PTI CORR ABN MAZ CK