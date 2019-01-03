3 dead as trailer runs over people sleeping on footpath in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jan 3 (PTI) Three people, including two children, were killed and four others injured after a trailer ran over them while they were sleeping on a footpath in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The incident took place near the Tatanagar Railway station here, police said. The driver of the trailer lost control over the vehicle, hit a divider and ran over the people sleeping on the footpath, East Singhbhum district DSP Alok Ranjan said. The driver was arrested and the vehicle confiscated, Ranjan added. The injured people were rushed to the M G M Hospital, police said. PTI BS RBT SNESNE