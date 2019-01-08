scorecardresearch
3 detained after attempt to shut meat shop

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Three people were detained after a group of Hindu activists allegedly tried to force shut a meat shop in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred in Khampur village of Chapar area on Monday evening. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the two sides, an officer said. Three people were taken into custody and later released, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB

