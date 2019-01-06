scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

3 detained at Jaipur airport for smuggling gold

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, detained at the Jaipur airport on Sunday for allegedly smuggling in nearly 3 kg gold. "The accused arrived at Jaipur from Thailand in a Thai Airways flight in the early hours off the morning, hiding 3 kg gold in their rectum. Following specific input, a DRI team detained them for questioning," a senior official said. All three accused hail from Punjab and are being interrogated, he said. PTI SDA INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos