3 detained at Jaipur airport for smuggling gold

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, detained at the Jaipur airport on Sunday for allegedly smuggling in nearly 3 kg gold. "The accused arrived at Jaipur from Thailand in a Thai Airways flight in the early hours off the morning, hiding 3 kg gold in their rectum. Following specific input, a DRI team detained them for questioning," a senior official said. All three accused hail from Punjab and are being interrogated, he said. PTI SDA INDIND