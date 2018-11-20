3 detained at Jaipur airport with over 1.4 kg unaccounted gold

/RJaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Three persons were detained at the Jaipur International Airport on Tuesday with more than 1.4 kg unaccounted gold, a customs official said. Ghanshyam Soni, Mikesh Kumar and Nirav Hasmukh Lal, all residents of Gujarat, had alighted at the Jaipur airport from Dubai from a SpiceJet flight, Customs Commissioner S C Agarwal told PTI. He said more than 1.4 kg unaccounted gold was seized from the detained accused. The gold has been seized and the accused are being interrogated, Agarwal added. PTI AG KJKJ