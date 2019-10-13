3 devotees killed, 12 injured as pick-up van collides with truck in Bikaner

Bikaner, Oct 13 (PTI) Three devotees returning from a temple were killed and a dozen others injured after their pick-up van collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred on Sri Ganganagar-Bikaner national highway in Rajiyasar area, Station House Officer (SHO) Suresh Kaswan said. He said the devotees were returning to their homes in Goluwala of Hanumangarh district after offering prayers at Punrasar Hanuman Temple here.The injured were rushed to a hospital in Suratgarh, the SHO said, adding that the deceased are yet to be identified. PTI CORR AG AD