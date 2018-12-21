3 die, 7 injured in road accident in UP

Azamgarh (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Three persons were killed and seven others injured Friday when an SUV hit an auto-rickshaw near Bunda village in Jahanganj area here, police said. All three, who died on the spot, were occupants of the auto-rickshaw, they said. The deceased were identified as Kalawati (60), Shravan Rajbhar (30), Raja (15), police said. The injured were admitted to hospital where their condition is said to be stable, they said. No arrests have been made so far in this connection and the matter is being probed, they added. PTI CORR ABN MAZ CK