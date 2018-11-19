3 die as car falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

/R Uttarkashi (U'khand), Nov 19 (PTI) At least three persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Monday, a day after 14 people were killed in a bus accident in the district. The car was on its way to Dehradun from Purola when it apparently lost control on the Naugaon-Purola road and fell into a gorge, police said. A man and a woman died on the spot, while another man succumbed to his injuries at a community health centre, said Purola police station incharge Ravi Prasad Kavi. The deceased have been identified as Rina (50), her son, Chirag (26), and Nitin (27), he said. On Sunday, 14 people were killed and as many injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a 150-metre deep gorge near Damta, an official had said. PTI CORR ALMHMB