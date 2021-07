Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Three persons were killed as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Sunday, police said.The car, which had a Maharashtra registration number, fell into a gorge at Saru, Chamba's superintendent of police Monika Bhutunguru said.The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for autopsy, she added. PTI DJI SOMSOM