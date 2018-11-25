3 drown in pond in AP's Krishna district

Machilipatnam (AP), Nov 25 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman and her two granddaughters drowned in a pond at a village in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Sunday, police said. The woman, D Parameswari, was washing clothes in the pond when her granddaughters, Meena (4) and Durga (6), who were playing nearby, slipped and fell in the water, a police official said.The woman tried to rescue the two minors, but they all drowned, he said.On receiving information about the incident police reached the spot, fished out the bodies and sent those for post-mortem, the official said, adding a case has been registered and investigation is underway. PTI CORR NSDNSD