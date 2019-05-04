3 drug peddlers, 4 bovine smugglers held in J-K's Poonch�

Jammu, May 4 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers and four bovine smugglers were arrested Saturday in two separate operations in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The three suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Poonch town and were detained under different preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sent to judicial custody, a police official said. In a separate incident, four persons were arrested after police foiled their attempt to smuggle bovines along the Mughal road, connecting Poonch with Shopian district of south Kashmir, the official said. Four load carriers, heading towards Kashmir, were intercepted separately by a police party and 16 buffaloes were rescued, he said. A case was registered and the accused were arrested, the official said, adding that their vehicles were also seized. PTI TAS MAZ CKCK