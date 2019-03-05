3 drug peddlers arrested in Ghaziabad

scorecardresearch
Ghaziabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested within two days and 1.2 kg of cannabis was recovered from them, the Ghaziabad Police said on Tuesday.Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadoun said during routine checking on Loni border on Tuesday, a motorcycle was intercepted at Indrapuri chowk.The the riders were frisked and 1.2 kg cannabis along with a country made pistol was recovered from their possession, the officer said.Both Arif and Asif were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.Two days ago, another peddler-- Sumit alias Rinku was nabbed by the Masuri town police near Dasna peripheral expressway flyover and one kg cannabis was recovered from him. PTI CORR RHL

