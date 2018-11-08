scorecardresearch
3 drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested and drugs seized from their possession in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Thursday. Imran Khan and Mohammad Mukhtar were apprehended at a checkpoint at Muradpur village in Rajouri. Drugs and a vehicle were seized, they said. In another incident, Akhilesh Sharma was nabbed with six grams of heroin at Kali Mata Mandir in Udhampur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rayees Mohammad Bhat said. PTI AB MAZ AQSAQS

