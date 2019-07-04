3 drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Samba, heroin seized

Jammu, Jul 4 ( PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested from Samba district, police said on Thursday.During routine checking of vehicles at Naka Daboh, the police intercepted a scooter and a motor cycle and recovered 40 gm of heroin from the two riders and a pillion, they said.Aman Singh, Randeep Singh Jamwal and Ravi Kumar were arrested on the spot and the contraband along with their two-wheelers were seized, they added.A case was registered at Samba Police Station Samba and investigation is underway, a police officer said. PTI AB RHL