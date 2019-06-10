3 drug peddlers arrested, over 100 kg ganja seized in Ghaziabad

Specials
Ghaziabad, Jun 10 (PTI) The Ghaziabad police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized over 100 kg ganja in the past seven days, a senior officer said on Monday. The Masuri town police nabbed a drug peddler around 10.30 pm on Sunday and seized 103.5 kg ganja from him, the police officer said. The accused was identified as Meherban Qureshi (27), a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the Kotwali police arrested two drug peddlers and seized a packet containing 1.5 kg ganja from them. The duo have been identified as Rama and Shyama. The trio have been sent to jail, the police officer said. PTI CORR SMNSMN
