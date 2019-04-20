3 drug peddlers held with�30 kg ganja in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 20 (PTI) Three drug peddler were arrested on Saturday and over 30 kg of ganja was seized from them, police said. During patrolling on Saturday morning, a police party frisked four men who were exchanging bags near Dabur tri-section, one of the them dropped his bag and fled from the spot while the other three were arrested, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aparna Gautam said. Ganja was recovered from the confiscated bag, she added. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the ganja was bought from Odisha to be sold here and weighted 30.1 kg, they said. The arrested accused were identified as Aman Nayak, Jai Kumar alias Jai Odisha, both suppliers and native of Odisha and one buyer identified as Abhishek from Ghazipur area of Delhi, the ASP added. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ INDIND