3 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9 kg poppy

/R Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir after over nine kilograms of poppy was recovered from them in separate incidents, police said Thursday. On Wednesday, a person named Tariq Ahmed was intercepted in Poonch district and 8.50 kg of poppy was seized from him, an official said. In another incident, a patrolling team near Dhaleri bridge in Jammu district intercepted two persons -- Bajju Ram Sharma and Ashok Kumar Sharma -- and recovered 840 grams of poppy, the police said. Cases have been registered in both the incidents and an investigation is on, the official said. PTI AB MAZHMB