3 drug traffickers held in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, May 13 (PTI) Police said they have arrested three drug traffickers and seized 34 kg ganja and electronic weighing machines from them in Muzaffarnagar district.Police also seized Rs three lakh unaccounted cash from them in Mirapur area on Sunday evening, Circle Officer Somendra Negi said.One member of the gang managed to escape.Negi said the gang was involved in supplying illegal drugs in the district. PTI CORR ABHABH