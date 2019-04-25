3 electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner, Apr 25 (PTI) Three people, including a father-son duo, were Thursday electrocuted to death upon coming in contact with a live wire in a village here, police said.The incident occurred in Moondsar village when the victims were sowing seeds in a farm land, Napasar police station in-charge Suman Parihar said.Chain Ram (45) and Hadmanaram Jat (42) came in contact with the live wire first, while the latter's son, Gajendra, was electrocuted when he attempted to save them, Parihar said.All three were declared brought dead by the doctors at the PBM Hospital and the bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, he added. PTI CORR AG IJT