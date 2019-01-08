3 factory workers killed in boiler blast in Punjab's Lalru

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Three people were killed while one more was severely injured Tuesday when an explosion took place in a boiler at a factory in Mohali district's Lalru town, about 30 km from here, police said.The incident took place in the morning when workers were repairing a motor at the co-generation power plant in Dera Bassi tehsil, an official said.A boiler of the factory unit exploded, leading to the death of three migrant workers, all aged between 20 and 28, he said.They were identified as Manish, Hemant and Sanjay, police said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI CHS IJT