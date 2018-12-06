3 family members die in car accident on Yamuna expressway

Mathura (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Three members of a family died when the car they were travelling in lost control, hit a road divider and fell into a rivulet on Yamuna expressway Thursday, police said. Mukesh Srivastava (25), his mother Nirmala (75) and cousin Ayushi (25), all residents of Faizabad, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahaban Prabal Pratap Singh.The occupants, who died on the spot due to the impact, were on their way to Ghaziabad to attend a wedding, he added.The spot where the accident occurred falls under Baldeo Police Station, he said further. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said. PTI CORR MAZ RHLRHL