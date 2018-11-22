3 friends killed, 1 injured in suspected suicide pact in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Three friends died and another one was injured after they allegedly jumped before a moving train in a suspected suicide pact in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Thursday. Police sources said primary probe revealed that they were depressed due to unemployment but the exact reason for taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained. Two friends of the youths told the police that the six of them were near railways tracks Tuesday evening when they decided to commit suicide. While Manoj (24), Satyanarayan Meena (22) and Rituraj Meena (17) died by jumping before the train, Abhishek Meena (22) was injured, the police said said. Rahul and Santosh did not take the step, they said. "There is more than one version about the incident and we are probing the matter. Anything concrete can be said only after the investigation is over," SP Alwar Rajendra Singh said. Another police official said the youths were depressed as they were unemployed. "One of the boys who did not jump said that he was called by Satyanarayan Meena near the railway tracks on Tuesday evening," the police official said. "They told him that they were going to commit suicide because they were depressed and unemployment was the main reason. However, the matter is being probed to ascertain more details," the official added. While, Manoj and Satyanaran were graduates and were preparing for competitive exams, Rituraj was BA first year student. The injured boy was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, the police said. PTI SDA AARAAR