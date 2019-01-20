3 from J-K die in Himachal's Chamba as car falls into gorge

(Eds: Updating with details) Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) A woman and her son were among three killed after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Sunday, police said.The car, which had a Maharashtra registration number, fell into a gorge at Saru, Chamba's superintendent of police Monika Bhutunguru said.The victims were from Bhasoli in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, she said.Those killed were Rakesh Kumar, Kamlesh Kumari and her son Vikas Kumar.Their bodies have been sent to the district hospital for autopsy, she added. PTI DJI SOMSOM