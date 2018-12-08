3 gang members arrested after police encounter in Najafgarh

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Three members of the Nandu gang were arrested after an encounter with police in South West Delhi's Najafgarh, police said Saturday.The accused were identified as, Nakul Sangwan, Tarun and Rohit Gahlawat.On November 20, one Roshan, an associate of the Manjit Mahal gang, was killed.On Friday, police received information that Vikas, who killed Roshan, has been hiding in the house of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu along with his accomplices, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Subsequently, a trap was laid but the accused persons somehow sensed the presence of police. The accused tried to flee the spot. When they saw police personnel outside the house, they opened fire thrice on police, he said.In retaliation, police fired two rounds in the air and warned them to surrender as they were cordoned off. After a brief struggle, they were. However, police did not find Vikas at the spot, the DCP added.During interrogation, Nakul Sangwan disclosed that he has been associated with the Nandu Gang for the last three years and was looking after their court matters.On Friday, they had assembled at Kapil Sangwan's house to execute their plan to kill the close associates of their rival Manjit Mahal gang, Alphonse said.He also disclosed that they also planned to provide security to his cousin Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu by escorting him to and from jail on his court hearing dates as they were having strong apprehension that Kapil Sangwan would be killed by members of the Manjit Mahal, the DCP added.To eradicate this apprehension, they wanted to make an advance attack on rival gang by killing their close associates.Nakul Sangwan was recently arrested in a case of Arms Act and was presently on bail, he said.One Turkey-made pistol with 10 live cartridges, two country-made pistols with seven live cartridges, and 25 live cartridges of 9 mm were recovered from their possession, police added. PTI NIT CK