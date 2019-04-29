3 generations of Congress talked about eliminating poverty, welfare of poor but did nothing: Yadav

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Monday targeted the Congress over its proposed minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY, saying three generations of the party's leadership only talked about eliminating poverty and welfare of the poor and but did nothing in reality. "Why would people of the country believe in Congress's promises when three generations of its leadership have merely talked about welfare of the poor and elimination of poverty but did nothing in reality," Yadav told a press conference here.Citing various public welfare schemes of the BJP government at the Centre, Yadav said, "Social justice for us is taking all sections of the society together and it reflects in the schemes being run by the government in the past five years."Yadav exuded confidence in his party's victory in the ongoing general elections and claimed the BJP will win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.Responding to a question on the Centre's demonetisation move, Yadav said it was an achievement of the BJP government as the number of taxpayers has doubled and many shell companies have been shut. He also cited the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as the Modi government's achievement.Yadav further said the BJP is committed towards building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and stands firm on striking down Section 370 and Section 35A of the Constitution.Article 370 gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir while Article 35A accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state. PTI AG AD SMN