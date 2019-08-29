3 girls drown while bathing in pond in Rajasthan

/R Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Three girls drowned while taking a bath in a pond here on Thursday, police said. Pooja (10), her sister Rinku (13) and Mansha (14) had gone to take a bath in the pond in the Dudu area, the said. One of them slipped into the deep water and the other two rushed to save her but they all drowned, Sub Inspector Nemi Chand said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case has been registered under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he said. PTI AG AD AQS