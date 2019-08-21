3 govt employees arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) The principal and a teacher of a government school in Rajasthan's Baran district and a land record inspector in Sri Ganganagar were arrested for taking bribe in separate incidents on Wednesday, police said. The principal, Jayveer Chaudhary, and his colleague Baijnath, were caught taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 to pass bills for the mid-day meal scheme, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. A complaint was lodged by one Ramswaroop Meena who had alleged that Chaudhary demanded Rs 40,000 for clearing his bills and had already taken Rs 20,000, Director General of Police (ACB) Alok Tripathi said. He said the two accused were arrested when Meena went to hand over another installment of Rs 7,000 of the total Rs 40,000 demanded, as Baijnath accepted the money on behalf of Chaudhary. The ACB team also recovered Rs 13,000 from the school's bank account opened by the principal, Tripathi said. In the other incident, a land record inspector, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, was arrested in Gharsana of Sri Ganaganagar for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC), the DGP said. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused and an investigation is on, the officer added. PTI AG ADCK