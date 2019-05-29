3 hardcore criminals detained under PSA in Reasi

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Three hardcore criminals have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.They have been identified as Ajeet Singh alias Anju, Davinder Singh and Sunit Singh, all residents of Kanthan Batli Tehsil Arnas District Reasi, the officials said.Police prepared their dossier and submitted it to the competent authority, they said. Agreeing with the recommendations of police, the competent authority found if such persons roam freely in the area it might pose a serious threat to peace and disturb harmony among the people, they said. They will further get involved in criminal activities if not detained and therefore issued an order for their detention under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA), the officials said.The order got executed by a team of police station Arnas and lodged the criminals in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, they added.The criminals are known hardcore criminals and are habitual offenders involved in criminal activities for the past several years, the officials said.These criminals are in a habit of intimidating people and provoking other criminal elements against the local administration in their due discharge of legal duties, they said.They often threaten the labourers who are employed in various developmental works being undertaken in the district, the officials said. There are 12 criminal cases registered against Ajeet Singh, four against Davinder Singh and three against Sunit Singh, they said. PTI AB KJ