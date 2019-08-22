3 held for assaulting departmental store owner, his manager

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly beating two persons after their car hit the victims' vehicle in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Prabhjot Singh (27) and Gagan Shegal (29), residents of Tilak Nagar, and Preet Singh (31), a resident of Vikas Puri, they said.According to police, Amit Bagga, the owner of a departmental store, has complained that he and his manager Yugam were preparing to go back to their homes around 12.30 AM on Thursday, when a car hit his vehicle parked outside the store.The car driver was inebriated and he handed Bagga Rs 2,500 for damage to his vehicle. Bagga initially accepted the money but returned it later, police said.Then the occupants of the car started beating Bagga and his manager Yugam.Bagga ran towards stilt parking but they chased him and beat him mercilessly. Thereafter, they fled from the spot along with Bagga's bag containing around Rs 12 to 15 lakh, police said.A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused were arrested, a senior police officer said.Prabhjot is a property dealer, Preet a car dealer and Shegal a contractor, police added. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH