3 held for cheating on the pretext of exchanging currency

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Two women and a man have been arrested from northwest Delhi's Subhash Place for allegedly cheating unsuspecting persons on the pretext of exchanging currency, police said Friday.The accused have been identified as Rojina, Sumi Begum, residents of Jahangir Puri, and Fazirul, resident of Dilshad Garden, they said.One Rahul, resident of Nand Nagri, told Subhash Place Police Station officials on Thursday that some persons who used to cheat people on the pretext of exchanging currency would come to Shakurpur Metro Station, said a senior police officerBased on the tip-off, a trap was laid at the station and the three accused were arrested when they started to speak to the complainant, the officer said. Bundles of papers with dollars bills stuck on the top and on the bottom and a bike were recovered from their possession, he said, adding the police are looking for another accused, Kabir. he said.