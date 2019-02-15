3 held for cheating shopkeepers in Old Lajpat Rai Market

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Three persons, including a 35-year-old law graduate, have been arrested for allegedly cheating shopkeepers in Old Lajpat Rai Market of around 700 smart LED television sets, police said Friday. The accused, identified as Vikas (35), Harender (33) and Praveen (33), were arrested on Thursday from Sonepat and 510 smart TV's worth Rs 60 lakh were recovered from a godown under their hold, they added. In a complaint, Shasikant Gupta, a shopkeeper alleged that 120 LED TV's were misappropriated, police said. After police got a tip-off that the accused were hiding in Sonepat with the cheated goods, the officials raided a godown at Gohana Road there, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said. The TVs were recovered from the godown, subsequently the accused were arrested, he said. During interrogation, Vikas, a law graduate, told the police that he incurred heavy debt betting on cricket matches, which totalled to around Rs 40 lakh. In dire need of money, Vikas planned to cheat shopkeepers in Old Lajpat Rai Market, the ACP said, adding he involved his friends Harendra and Praveen."One Anil took a shop on rent in Old Lajpat Rai Market using fake documents and bought new SIM Cards. Harendra used the fake name Sunil and started to work in Anil's shop. They sold and purchased LED TVs on cash. After two months, they managed to win the trust of shopkeepers in the market and collected 700 TVs. Following which they fled to Sonepat," police said. PTI AMP IND