3 held for killing 22-year-old man in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a person over personal enmity in east Delhi's Gazipur area, police said. The accused have been identified as Neketan (21), Mohit (20) and Raj Kumar (26), all residents of Rajbir Colony in Delhi, they said. They had killed Ravi following a drunken brawl on Thursday. Giving details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said, "Ravi (22) had attacked the brother of Neketan with blade and snatched his phone and beaten him around one-and-a-half years ago." The accused had grudges against him. On Thursday, Ravi came to the accused persons in a drunken state and asked them to get wine for him, the police said. However, a quarrel erupted. Neketan, along with Mohit and Raj Kumar, strangulated him. The accused fled from the spot after the killing and were arrested on Saturday. PTI NIT SMN