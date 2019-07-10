3 held for killing notorious criminal in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Three men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a notorious criminal who used to bully them, police said.Nishant Sharma, a resident of Tigri, was shot dead outside his home allegedly by Sulender, Sirajudulla and Mohd Umar, they said. He was involved in 17 criminal cases, police said. "On Tuesday, police received information regarding the firing in south Delhi at around 9.40 pm. Nishant Sharma was found lying in a pool of blood outside his home. He was taken to Batra Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said. Niraj Sharma, elder brother of the deceased, told police that two of the three bike-borne men shot Nishant in his head and fled, the DCP said. "All the three accused persons have been arrested. During interrogation, they said that the victim used to bully them a lot and they decided to kill him," Kumar said. PTI NIT AMP SNESNE