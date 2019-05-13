3 held for killing rival gangster near Saket court

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a rival gang member near Saket court on May 6, police said.The arrested accused are Badal (27), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Satender (26), from Govindpuri, and Asfak Ahmed (24), a resident of Dakshinpuri, they said. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Badal on Sunday from Khanpur village, where he had arrived to cast his vote, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said.On his instance, Satender and Asfak Ahmed were also arrested, the police officer said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim, Prince, had threatened his rival gang member Rohit Choudhary publicly. Following this, Badal, Ahmed and Satender shot dead Prince near Saket court on May 6. Before that, there were two unsuccessful attempts on Prince's life, Naik said.Four mobile phones and one motorcycle were seized from the accused, the DCP said. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD