3 held for killing welder, firing at techie in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old welder last month in outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said Wednesday. The police also recovered three pistols, six country-made pistols, 19 live cartridges and one motorcycle from their possession, they added. The accused have been identified as Lakshay Parashar (23) and Nitin Yadav (22), both residents of Bawana and Jatin (19), a resident of Sampla in Haryana, they said. The accused were involved in around a dozen criminal cases registered in Delhi and Haryana. "The police got a tip-off Tuesday evening that some persons involved in several cases of murder, robbery, extortion and arms act would come to Auchandi border near Dariyapur," said Outer-North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Sharma. The police, accordingly, laid a trap near Auchandi Border and the accused persons were arrested as they came there on a motorcycle, the DCP added. During interrogation, it was revealed that they had killed a welder on May 31 in outer Delhi's Bawana over personal enmity. They also fired at a 38-year-old techie in Narela industrial area and sped away with his car. Later, the accused disclose that they had planned to kill some persons in Kanjhawala and Bawana, police said.