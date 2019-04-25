3 held for robbing people in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing people in southwest district's Delhi Cantt area, police said Thursday. The accused were identified as Rahul Kashyap (25), Surender (20), residents of Badayun district in Uttar Pradesh and Ranjeet (27), a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar, they said. According to Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday near Dhaula Kuan flyover, police noticed two persons raising alarm for help and three men running towards railway tracks near Dhaula Kuan. However, one of the accused was arrested and later identified as Kashyap, while two of his accomplices managed to escape. Later, Surender was arrested from the jungle near railway line and Ranjeet from Delhi Cantt area, police said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in order to evade arrest after committing crime, they used to hide themselves in the jungle of Ridge road and railway line near Dhaula Kaun and waited for targets to rob them, the DCP said. During further interrogation, the accused admitted that they were involved in another robbery on April 8, police said. Two robbed purses and one knife were recovered from their possession, they added. PTI NIT CK