3 held for smuggling tiger parts in Maharashtra

Nagpur (Maha), May 6 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly smuggling tiger parts, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the forest department arrested the accused near a temple in Ramtek on Sunday and seized the tiger parts from them, Vishal Borhate, additional conservator of forests, told PTI. Tiger whiskers were also found in the tool box of their two-wheeler. The three revealed about other tiger parts kept at their native place in Madhya Pradesh, following which it was seized it Chhindwara, Borhate said. The accused have been identified as Ramdas Bhangu Chavhan (35), Tarasingh Shivprasad Rathore and Bhikamsingh Jeetsingh Rathod (31), the official said. The three were produced on Monday before a court, which granted forest custody of the accused till Friday, the official added.