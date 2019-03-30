3 held for staging robbery in West Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly staging a robbery in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, police said Saturday. The accused were identified as Amit Negi (22), a resident of Dabri Village, Karan Singh Bhatia (24), a resident of Dabri Extension and Rohit Sharma (24), a resident of Mahavir Enclave, they said. According to Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), "On Thursday, at around 9:30 pm, police received information regarding robbery of a bag containing Rs 6 lakh". After reaching the spot, it surfaced that one Rohit Sharma was going through Madipur carrying Rs 6 lakh in cash and two bike-borne men accosted him and forcibly fled with the money, she said. Sharma said he was an employee of one Nitin Garg, a resident of Vikaspuri and was into footwear manufacturing business, and on the instructions of one Vikas Garg, he had collected the money from Rohini and was supposed to deliver the amount at Madipur, Bhardwj said. However, Sharma alleged that he was robbed by two persons, she said. Sensing foul play in Sharma's version of the incident, police examined his mobile phone and route only to establish that he was lying. During interrogation, Sharma revealed that he conspired with his two unemployed friends Negi and Bhatia, she said. Initially, their plan was to rob Sharma while he was delivering the amount to the person concerned at Madipur. But anticipating the risk in the plan, Sharma himself handed over the bag to Negi and Bhatia and then placed a call to inform about the "robbery", the DCP said. Bhatia and Negi were also arrested from Dabri village and the bag containing the money was recovered from their possession, police said. PTI NIT CK