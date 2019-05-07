3 held in Ghaziabad with weapons

Ghaziabad, May 6 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after weapons were allegedly recovered from their possession on Monday, the police said. Acting on a tip-off, the special task force and the Sahibabad police have arrested Harendra, Ashok and Rohit near the Hindan air force station around 6.30 am, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Upendra Agarwal said. Harendra was wanted in case of attempt to murder, the police said, adding that three countrymade pistols and five cartridges were recovered. PTI CORRHMB